Harambee Stars players at the Le Vizir Parc and Resort in Marrakech, Morocco. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars players are being hosted in a luxurious resort in Morocco ahead of their two international friendly matches in the next seven days.

Their host has spared no expense to make the Harambee Stars players comfortable as Morocco courts Kenya’s support in its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team is in the north Africa country on a eight day tour after landing on Monday.

They are scheduled to play against the Central Africa Republic and Gambia on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Stars are based at the Le Vizir Parc and Resort in Marrakech, some 200km from the capital city Casablanca.

The contingent led by stand-in coach Stanley Okumbi has been accorded a befitting welcome, complete with spacious suites with a kitchen, sitting room and two separate bedrooms.

The resort also has a swimming pool and relaxing area, plus a common room and meeting rooms for conferences.

Having successfully hosted the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) at the expense of Kenya, Morocco is currently warming up to the rest of Africa in its bid to host the World Cup.