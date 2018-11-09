Lupita’s brother thinks he looks good in dresses

Peter Nyong’o Junior, the younger brother of Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, is back on the headlines due to his peculiar sense of fashion.

He attended the 10th anniversary of Blankets and Wine Festival at Ngong Racecourse wearing a maxi dress.

The photo earned him praise for his bold move, but not from everybody.

One follower commended him for being so experimental, while another supported his choice by saying ‘normal is boring’

However one disturbed follower slid to his Direct Message (DM) seeking to know the motivation behind the choice of the dress.

Junior would later post the conversation on his story line to explain himself.

Follower: Bro what’s up with the dress?

Junior: Uko na shida?

Follower: Nah bro just wanna know the thought process behind it

Junior: There is no thought process my G. If a piece of clothing looks good it looks good.

Last year during ‘Star Wars’ movies premiere in US, Junior was trolled on social media for wearing a kanga wrap and also spotting a nose ring.