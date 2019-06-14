Join our WhatsApp Channel
Lupita Nyong’o flies in for grandma’s burial – PHOTOS

By Nyaboga Kiage June 14th, 2019 1 min read

Oscar Award winner actress Lupiter Nyong’o arrived in the country on Friday to attend the burial of her grandmother Ms Dorcas Owino.

Ms Nyong’o joined other mourners at the home of the late Mzee Hesbon Nyong’o’s home in Rata, Seme, Kisumu County.

Also in attendance was President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga amongst other high profile leaders.

This is Lupita’s third public visit to Kenya since she scooped the prestigious Oscar Award in 2014 for her role on the ‘12 Years a Slave movie‘.

