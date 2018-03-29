Luo council of elders Chairman Mr Willis Otondi (centre) and Apostle Stephen Oludhe (holding newspaper) addressing journalists in Kisumu on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA

The Luo Council for Elders has accused Siaya Senator Mr James Orengo of not giving sound legal advice to Dr Miguna Miguna on the circumstances leading to the Nasa activist’s deportation.

Miguna was deported to Dubai on Wednesday night after being detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for 72-hours in controversy surrounding his citizenship status.

The Luo elders blames Senator Orengo for not prevailing on Miguna to sign travel documents that could have allowed him into the country.

Council chairman Mr Willis Omondi on Thursday termed the events surrounding Miguna’s deportation as sideshows meant to derail the efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga to reconcile the country.

“We firmly state that we are not going to support any individual who chooses to become an enemy of progress,” said Mr Otondi.