Lucky escape for passengers after train brushes past city matatu – PHOTOS

Morning commuters escaped unhurt on Tuesday morning after their matatu was hit by a cargo train in Embakasi.

The accident occurred at around 11am at the Avenue Park Estate junction.

No casualties were reported, but the KBS bus was severely damaged.

In February, a similar accident happened at the same spot when a commuter train rammed into a Citi Hoppa bus. No casualties were reported in the incident.

In 2018, a train hit an oil tanker near Pipeline Estate in Nairobi leading to a major traffic snarl up on Outer Ring Road which left one person injured.