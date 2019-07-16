Join our WhatsApp Channel
Lucky escape for passengers after train brushes past city matatu – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu July 16th, 2019 1 min read

Morning commuters escaped unhurt on Tuesday morning after their matatu was hit by a cargo train in Embakasi.

The accident occurred at around 11am at the Avenue Park Estate junction.

No casualties were reported, but the KBS bus was severely damaged.

PHOTO | COURTESY
PHOTO | COURTESY

In February, a similar accident happened at the same spot when a commuter train rammed into a Citi Hoppa bus. No casualties were reported in the incident.

In 2018, a train hit an oil tanker near Pipeline Estate in Nairobi leading to a major traffic snarl up on Outer Ring Road which left one person injured.

