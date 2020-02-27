Lucky escape for motorist as falling billboard metal pierces vehicle – VIDEO

A motorist escaped death narrowly when a metal rod fell off a billboard mounted on top of the Revlon Professional Building along Tubman road in the CBD and pierced through his car.

The incident caused huge traffic along the road as curious onlookers gathered to check and review what had just happened.

The visibly shaken motorist said he was contemplating suing the owners of the billboard.

“I actually thought someone had hit my car from the back. I only noticed the extent of the damage to the car after I gathered the courage to go out and check,” Martin Mola, the motorist told Nairobi News.

“I’ll have to take the car as it is to the Central Police Station to get an abstract and check if my insurance can compensate me. I will also sue the owners of the billboard once I find out who they are. I don’t know why they can be so negligent and leave the billboard hanging dangerously.”

“I had just dropped two passengers who were seated at the back. If they were there when this happened then death would have been inevitable,” he added.

According to a bodaboda rider who operates from around the area, the billboard had been hanging dangerously for a while despite several calls to have it repaired.