LSK salary delays





The squabbles within the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have appeared to intensify in recent days despite the reported suspension of president Nelson Havi, Nairobi News has established.

This time around, the Society’s council has accused its acting president has Carolyne Kamende, of ‘intentionally delaying payment of salaries of staff at the institution.’

“The CEO has since approved the payment of the salaries but you are yet to approve in your part, resulting in the delay of payment of the salaries,” a letter dated February 9, and addressed to Kamende by council members Bernard Ng’etich, George Omwansa, Aluso Ingati, and Carolyne Mutheu, reads in part.

“In effect, staff members are unable to meet their financial obligations including payment of rent, school fees, and loan repayments. The council has previously implored on your mandate as the chairperson of staff and finance committee and as a bank signatory and ensure that you approve salaries in good time.”

This letter comes even as Havi dismissed his suspension by the council of the society saying the organ has no such powers. He also noted the 8 council members who reportedly suspended him were themselves on suspension.