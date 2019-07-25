Top city lawyer Boniface Akusala charged with assaulting wife

Law Society of Kenya council member Mr Boniface Apamo Akusala was on Thursday arraigned before a Kibera court for allegedly assaulting his wife Faith Leah Kweya.

Mr Akusala, the LSK council Nairobi representative, was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

He was accused of unlawfully assaulting his wife on June 16 in South C.

He appeared before Magistrate Renée Kitagwa.

He denied the charges and was released by on Sh100,000 bond or cash bail of Sh30,000.

Hearing was set for October 2, 2019.

The lawyer was arrested on July 23 and released on a police cash bail of Sh5,000.

Mr Akusala was elected to the LSK post in February 2018.