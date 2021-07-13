LSK boss Havi grilled over assault allegations





Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi was on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, arrested on suspicion of breaking the law he’s consistently vowed to defend.

Havi is said to have been picked by police at his office and taken for grilling over an incident where he is accused of assaulting a colleague.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, LSK Chief Executive Mercy Wambua filed a report at Muthangari station under OB number is 34/12/7/2021, accusing Havi of assault.

The incident is said to have happened at the society’s offices on Gatanga Road in Nairobi.

Police said they had asked Havi to present himself for questioning over the claims but did not honor the same.

The police report shows Wambua reported her right arm and finger were hurt during a scuffle that erupted during the heated meeting which allegedly turned ugly.

“The meeting was scheduled to be held both physically and virtually and he was there with legitimate council members allied to him as well as a team calling themselves caretaker members. Other legitimate council members joined online,” Wambua said.

According to Wambua, when she sat down, opened her laptop, and refused to leave, the president rose up and charged at her, slamming her laptop shut and shoving her, and in the process, she said her arm and finger got injured.

Havi insists Wambua was supposed to be on compulsory leave and that there was no fight during the meeting that he says Wambua gatecrashed.

“First of all don’t forget that Mercy Wambua was sent on compulsory leave on June 26. We had a meeting of the council today (Monday) from 11.30 am. 30 minutes into the meeting, Mercy knocked on the door and entered the boardroom where we were having the meeting.”

“Since she was not to be part of our meeting, two council members told her to leave, but she insisted to stay in the meeting room,” said Havi’

“I never wanted to be involved in the drama so I told her to close her laptop and helped her to leave the boardroom,” the LSK president added.

Wambua, who has been at loggerheads with Havi since he was elected LSK President, later told journalists that she would head to a hospital for a medical check over the alleged assault.

Havi had in October last year sacked over alleged involvement in embezzlement of LSK funds, but she was reinstated after 9 of 13 council members voted to overturn his decision.