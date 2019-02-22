It was all lovey-dovey for LGBT members who turned up for court ruling – PHOTOS

LGBT couples at the High Court on February 22, 2019 during landmark ruling on the decriminalisation of gay sex in Kenya. PHOTOS | JEFF ANGOTE and TWITTER

Kenya’s LGBT community on Friday turned up in large numbers at the High Court for the ruling on decriminalisation of gay sex which was postponed to May.

Same sex couples were present, some donning matching outfits while holding hands, hoping for a ruling.

Gays were all dolled up with makeup and wigs as dapper partners suited up and wore bow ties for the occasion.

The LGBT community hugged and chit chatted outside the court moments before the court session begun.

LOVEY-DOVEY

They were hopeful that the colonial-era laws which criminalise homosexuality would be scrapped off.

When it was time to enter the courtroom, the lovey-dovey couples walked hand in hand and sat side by side as Judge Chacha Mwita conveyed his colleagues’ apologies and consequent postponement of the ruling.

Judge Mwita said the postponement was as a result of heavy case load adding that the judges had been busy and were part of benches handling other cases.

As they walked out of the courtroom, the LGBT community were disappointed but kept their hope alive that come May, gay sex would be decriminalised.