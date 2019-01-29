Lovestruck Hamisa Mobetto confesses to snatching woman’s husband





Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has confessed to ‘stealing’ another woman’s husband.

This was after a woman identified as Tahiya shared a photo of Hamisa on Instagram captioned; ‘Hamisa Mobetto achana na wanaume za watu.’

Tahiya went on to post screenshots of her conversation with Hamisa, pleading with her to let go off her husband.

But it seems Hamisa would hear none of it and the two ended up trading insults, everyone trying to outshine the other.

When reached for an explanation, an angry Hamisa confirmed to have snatched Tahiya’s husband but that it wasn’t her fault.

“Mnataka niwaambie nini, mlichokiona ndiyo hicho hicho isitoshe mimi sio mtoto mdogo kwa hiyo naelewa ninachokifanya. Sijaiba mwanaume wa mtu ila alikuja mwenyewe na nampenda, nifanyeje sasa?” Mobetto posed.

Hamisa was dumped by Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz over claims that she had sought the services of a witch doctor to lure the bongo star into marriage.