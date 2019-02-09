Why love is in the air as old enemies Gor, Leopards clash

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards mingle along Moi Avenue in Nairobi ahead of a past edition of the Mashemeji derby played at the Nyayo National Stadium. FILE PHOTO

Football fans planning to attend the biggest match of the Kenyan Premier League thus far this season have an extra reason to be excited.

High-flying Gor Mahia will play host to struggling AFC Leopards in the first installment of the Mashemeji derby this season on Saturday.

This clash primed for the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani is an eagerly-awaited affair which has been generating a lot of excitement and anxiety among the fans on social media all week long.

BEST-DRESSED COUPLE

Besides the action on the pitch, the league title sponsors SportPesa have added an extra spice with a promotion dubbed ‘Mashemeji derby Valentine Edition’ in which the best-dressed couple will stand a chance to win an all-expense paid romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Mashemeji Derby: Valentines Edition! Come show your love as Kenya’s football giants battle it out in #MashemejiDerby at Kasarani on 9th Feb 2019 and you could win a romantic night for two in Nairobi. Full details: https://t.co/xkrTyanOSv#SPL pic.twitter.com/rCaLBzK2ZQ — SportPesa Premier League (@SPL_Kenya) February 8, 2019

In the promotion, couples that dress to kill in their favourite team colours will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a memorable night in Nairobi.

“Couples are requested to turn up dressed in their favorite club colours on the day and take photos at the green screen activation area. These photos will be entered into a draw where they will stand a chance to win one of the best Valentines packages on offer,” a statement from SportPesa read.

#MashemejiDerby day ritual. – Get up early in morning.

– Indulge in a heavy meal.

– Clean up and dress to kill with your significant other.

– Leave for the Stadium.

– Take a picture and share.

– Cheer to the end.

– Wait to win a Valentine’s experience from SportPesa. pic.twitter.com/IOQibt1EcV — Adam Maina 🇰🇪🌴 (@AdamMaina_) February 8, 2019

Away from matters Valentine’s Day, as usual fans from both sides have been exchanging friendly banter before their teams lock horns in what will definitely not be a friendly affair.

Dear @AFCLeopards fans, accept any kind of results tomorrow. We promise not to score more than 5 goals in the spirit of handshake, so don’t destroy seats at Kasarani stadium after the 3rd goal. It’s a humble request from K’ogalo fans. Thank you #MashemejiDerby — Okoth 👣 (@okothkelvin_) February 8, 2019