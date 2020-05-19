Join our Telegram Channel
Lorry crashes into house along Southern by-pass

By Amina Wako May 19th, 2020 1 min read

A lorry that was headed to the city on Tuesday morning veered off the road and crashed into a house in Raila Estate, Lang’ata along the Southern by-pass.

Witnesses say that the lorry hit a guard rail and rolled downwards a slope before crashing into the iron-sheet house.

It is yet to be established how many people were in the house at the time of the accident.

A Facebook Page that updates motorists on the situations in the Kenyan roads called Motorists Association of Kenya in a post said that the accident had caused traffic along the Southern by-pass.

“The Southern bypass has been blocked in the Kibra area towards Lang’ata roadside. Anyone on the ground?” the post read.

Photos taken at the scene of the accident and shared in various platforms by members of the public showed a huge crowd milling around the scene.

Curiously, many of the people at the scene of the accident did not have their masks on, which is against the orders that have been issued in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crowd did not also keep the one metre distance as per to the law.

