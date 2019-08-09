Longer holiday as school opening day pushed by a week

The Ministry of Education has postponed the opening dates for all schools for term three by a week.

In a circular, the ministry said schools will now open on September 2, and not August 26, to allow for proper documentation of school-going children in the upcoming national census.

According to the Ministry, the decision was reached after the census dates, scheduled for August 24 and 25, coincided with the school opening dates.

“For the forthcoming census to be successful, it is the desire of the National Bureau of Statistics that there be minimum movements of the population so that they may get as many people as possible in conventional households,” read the circular written by Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

Last week, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) requested the Education ministry to vary its calendar to give ample time for the census.

The bureau wrote to Cabinet Secretary George Magoha asking him to consider changing the opening date from August 27 to September 2 since the enumeration runs for one week.