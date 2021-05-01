Lobby group urges government to fully open economy





The One Voice One People forum has urged the government to step up the Covid-19 vaccination exercise among Kenyans.

This, the lobby group asserts, will aid in ensuring the full opening of the country’s economy with sectors such as transport and entertainment yet to be fully functional for more than a year.

The group shared these suggestions on Labour Day, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the cessation of movement he’d ordered within the five (diseased) counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado, and Machakos had been lifted.

The Head of State also extended the curfew hours in these counties by two hours to 10 pm and partially opening hotels and bars.

Without a commensurate investment in scientific and medical mitigation measures such as boosting vaccination numbers and equipping our hospitals, we cannot celebrate this short-lived and conditional freedom,” the lobby group pointed out.

We are yet to see any measures aimed at alleviating poverty and offering relief to the millions of stressed individuals who are enduring the pain of rising commodity prices, inflated electricity bills, rents and

foreclosures and socially depressed households.”

The government has vaccinated less than one million people, out of the possible 50-million plus population.

The lobby group mainly consists of stakeholders drawn from the hospitality industry, and especially those working in hotels and entertainment spots.

The group has also demanded a full and unconditional reopening of the economy.

The eased measures have been enforced for more than a month now, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs in the informal sector.

Kenya has so far registered about 160,000 positive Covid-19 cases, without about 2700 deaths and 109,000 recoveries.