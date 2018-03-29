Members of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries during the march in city centre. PHOTO | COURTESY

A non-governmental organization marched in the city centre to condemn US President Donald Trump’s unflattering remarks about African countries.

The United Coalition of Affirming Africans Kenya said President Trump’s ” shit ole countries” remarks insulted the continent.

The match was organized by The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, a US based network of Churches.

“In response to the degrading of Africa by the US President, the fellowship of Affirming Ministries has launched Africa American for Africa campaign purposed to inspire a Pan African renaissance.

“We stand in solidarity with the congressional Black Caucus and the African Union to demand justice for all people of African descent,” Bishop Joseph Tolton.

United Methodist Church South Nyanza District Superintendent Reverend Kennedy Mwita said the church will not remain neutral as minorities continue being discriminated upon.

“As a church we insist that all persons regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation are entitled to have their human civic rights ensured. We are working towards a society where each person is valued and recognized,” said Rev Mwita.