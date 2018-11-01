Little-known politician brags about ‘bailing out’ MP Savula – PHOTOS

A budding politician has bragged on Facebook with claims of coming to the rescue of Lugari MP Ayub Savula to pay bail.

The MP and his two wives Melody Gatwiri Ringera and Hellen Jepkor Kemboi were on Monday charged with stealing Sh122m at the Government Advertising Agency scandal.

Mr Savula and his wives were freed on a bond of one million shillings or a cash bail of Sh500, 000 each. Mr Savula was also required to pay an additional Sh500,000 for each of his companies.

A day later, politician Sammy Aina Washiko, alias Ssemi Aina, posted photos of bundles of cash he claims was meant to pay bail for the MP.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Brother’s keeper’, Sani also posted an emotional message to Savula.

He explained that he was forced to ‘cancel all his day’s engagements’ so as to secure Savula’s freedom.

He wrote: “I had to cancel all my weekend and Monday engagements just to stand with my brother Hon. Ayub Savula. Many thanks to all who played a part led by our leaders Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Governor Oparanya, Hon. Benjamin Washiali, Hon. Wangwe, Hon. Shinali and many others who contributed a surplus that included my Sh1m personal contribution. God bless you all.”

Sani has announced his intention to vie for the Kakamega County Senator position in 2022.

Aina is best remembered for his controversial stint as a self-proclaimed AFC Leopards chairman in 2012. During that period, he was accused by his rivals of irregularly acquiring Sh1.6 million from the club.

He also unsuccessfully vied for the Football Kenya Federation presidency in 2016.