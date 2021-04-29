List of 10 isolation facilities for those landing from India





The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on Wednesday released a list of 10 isolation facilities for passengers who will be arriving in the country from India.

This is after Kenya suspended passenger flights to and from India for the next 14 days, following a spike in Covid-19 infections in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced.

Speaking on Wednesday at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County, Kagwe said the new directive would take effect in the following 72 hours.

He said that those arriving in Kenya within the said 72 hours from India shall undertake mandatory testing and those who test positive for Covid-19 shall would be isolated for 14 days at their own cost.

“Following the resolution by @MOH_Kenya to suspend all passenger flights into the country from India, the Council has released a list of isolation facilities. Those travelling into the country from India will undergo mandatory quarantine/isolation at their own cost,” the Council posted on Twitter.

The isolation facilities which are in Nairobi and Mombasa are charging between Sh14,000 and Sh7,500 for full board.

Those in Nairobi include Hilton Garden Inn at JKIA, Royal Tulip Hotel on Chaka Road, Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites in Hurligham, Ngong Hills Hotel on Ngong road, Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel on Ralph Bunche road, Ufungamano Guest House, Nairobi, The Strand Leisure Hotel, Nairobi West and Covent International Hotel.

In Mombasa the Isolation facilities are Mombasa Beach Hotel and Reef Hotel.

Following the resolution by @MOH_Kenya to suspend all passenger flights into the country from India, the Council has released the attached list of isolation facilities. Those traveling into the country from India will undergo mandatory quarantine/isolation at their own cost. pic.twitter.com/4HO41z6hnn — Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (@KmpdcOfficial) April 28, 2021

India has seen soaring infection rates, a rapidly rising death toll and the discovery of a new virus variant.

India recorded 360,960 new infections in the last 24 hours, the largest in a single day taking the country’s tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

It was also the deadliest day so far, with 3,293 fatalities pushing the toll to 201,187.