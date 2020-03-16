Limit cash transactions, Uhuru tells Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to limit the use of cash during their transactions as one of the means of curbing the spread on the dreaded coronavirus( Covid-19) in the country.

Kenyatta rooted for cashless transactions during a media briefing on Sunday outside his Harambee House office as he announced that two more Kenyans had tested positive for the virus.

“In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money, we encourage the use of cashless transactions,” Uhuru said.

The president also asked mobile telecommunications operators and banks in the country to note the situation and reduce the cost of transaction during this trying period as the government works to contain the coronavirus spread.

He further called on Kenyans to avoid crowded places such as Churches and social gatherings like weddings for the period drastic measures are being taken to contain the fast spreading virus.

Similarly, Kenyatta urged Kenyans to minimize congestion in public transport whenever possible.

Hospitalized patients will also be limited to a few people to minimize the spread of the disease that has so far claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people globally.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced Friday the first Kenyan patient who tested positive to the virus after travelling back home from US via London on March 5, 2020 and that she had been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital.