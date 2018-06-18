BEFORE AND AFTER: Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTOS | COURTESY | FILE

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has come out guns blazing to condemn Kenyans on Twitter over the hashtag #WeKnowYourSalary that has been trending since Sunday.

The hashtag aims to flag down excesses of public officers who own mega projects that are clearly beyond the reach of their payslips.

A Twitter user, Robert Syundu alleged in a tweet that the Senator owns valuable real estate in Nairobi and Eldoret.

But according to Senator Murkomen, loans, business, farming and the creation and sale of ideas is the surest route to riches.

Nobody becomes rich or wealthy through SALARY(Not @UKenyatta,@WilliamsRuto or @RailaOdinga).You must take loans, do business, sell good&/or services,do farming,create ideas&sell them etc.stop the nonsense of #WeKnowYourSalary. Mzee Kenyatta taught us to fight poverty not riches — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 18, 2018

The call for lifestyle audit appears to have hit the outspoken Elegeyo Marakwet Senator below the belt.

Last week, he said that Kenyan voters hate poor politicians. This came shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all government officers to be subjected to a lifestyle audit in a bid to curb the unprecedented pilferage of public resources that has been witnessed recently.

According to Senator Murkomen, aclose ally of Deputy President William Ruto, not even President Kenyatta, his deputy and former premier Raila Odinga gained their riches through their salaries.

“Mzee Kenyatta taught us to fight poverty not riches,” he argued.