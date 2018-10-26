Letter warning Nairobians of impending terror strike is fake, IG Boinnet says

The Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has dismissed a letter circulating on social media cautioning residents of Nairobi of an imminent terror attack in the city as fake.

The said letter claims that six Al Shabaab operatives, led by a certain Ahmed Harith Mahmoud, are planning terror attacks on Times Tower and Treasury buildings within Nairobi’s CBD between October 28 and November 4, 2018.

FAKE LETTER

But speaking to Nairobi News on the phone on Friday, the IG termed the letter was fake.

“I have seen that document and I can tell you that it is fake and it did not come from us,” said Boinnet.

CAUSE FOR ALARM

The IG further reassured all Kenyans that there is no cause for alarm and that the police are on high alert to ensure the country remains safe.

Other heads of various units within the National Police Service have similarly dismissed the letter saying it did not originate from their office.