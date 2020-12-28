Lessons from 2020

Share this via PWA

A Lab attendant at Lancet Kenya collects samples for testing COVID 19 from a man inside his car as way of minimizing crowds in the facility on April 22 2020.

2020 has been a tough year for many.

Some have lost their jobs due to the hard economic times caused by Covid-19.

Worse others have lost their loved ones who succumbed to the disease.

Importantly, the year has also provided timely lessons to which Kenyans on social media have cared to share.

Below are some of them.

“We don’t need offices,” observed @sarahkimani

“Hard work consistency and professionalism pays off. Ooooh and don’t trust romantic relationships they are trash and expensive,”argued @Amacheez.

“There is nothing that can’t be solved via email or phone call we got awarded and contracts confirmed via emails and phone calls,” tweeted @DonVictorSimon.

“Saving, saving, saving, it’s a culture we should all embrace,” commented @MikeyMuriithi.

“I’ve been sitting on so much potential!” remarked @Becky.

“In this new world, you will need multiple sources of income to get by. People are stronger and more resilient than they think. Seen it every day, everywhere this year,” stated @ChrisMuthokaS.

“Side hustle is very important,” said @AkinyiAbongo.

“The future is uncertain for real. This I learnt in 2020,” observed @maelwek.

“We don’t need those boardroom meetings and suits and ties,” said @kingmkenya.