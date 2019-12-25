Less and less rainfall expected during Christmas and into the New Year

Most parts of the country will be generally dry during the festive period, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The weatherman has said that mainly sunny intervals will be expected over several parts of the country for the next seven days up to the eve of New Year.

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast covering between December 24 and 30, rainfall is expected to decrease in many parts of the country throughout the festive period.

“The forecast for the next seven-day period indicates a general reduction of rainfall over the central and eastern parts of the country. However, relatively heavy rainfall is expected to occur over parts of southern rift valley that include Narok County at the beginning and in the middle of the forecast period,” said acting deputy director of Kenya Meteorological Services Bernard Chanzu.

Mr Chanzu said rainfall decreased over several parts of the country in the past week with both day-time (maximum) temperatures and nighttime (minimum) temperatures increasing over most parts of the country.

According to the forecast, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties will experience sunny intervals in the mornings and afternoons throughout the forecast period.

The Coastal strip covering counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience morning sunny intervals except on Saturday when showers are expected over few places. In the afternoon, mainly sunny intervals is expected throughout the forecast period.

WEATHER PATTERNS

Over to the southern parts of the country covering counties of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta, will experience sunny intervals in the morning giving way to occasional afternoon showers over few places for the next seven days.

In the north, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu Counties will experience generally sunny intervals the whole forecast period with occasional afternoon showers and thunderstorms over few places.

Counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Baringo will experience mainly sunny intervals with occasional light rains over few places in the mornings with moderate afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur over several places at the beginning and reduce to few places towards the end of the forecast period.

The same weather pattern will be experienced by Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties will experience mainly sunny intervals in the mornings throughout the forecast period with the exception of Friday and Saturday when cloudy with light rains are likely to occur over few places.