Leopards’ new coach impressed by quality of players, promises big things

Rwandan national Andrew Casa Mbungo puts pen to paper when he was unveiled as AFC Leopards' new coach at the club's secretariat in Nairobi. He is flanked by the club's secretary-general Oscar Igaida. PHOTO | COURTESY

Rwandan national Andrew Casa Mbungo puts pen to paper when he was unveiled as AFC Leopards' new coach at the club's secretariat in Nairobi. He is flanked by the club's secretary-general Oscar Igaida. PHOTO | COURTESY





Incoming AFC Leopards coach, 52-year-old Andrew Casa Mbungo, says his immediate task is to improve on confidence and fitness levels of his players.

The respected Rwandan trainer on Wednesday penned an 18-month deal with the club at the club’s secretariat in Nairobi to become the club’s third coach this season.

He replaces the sacked Marko Vasilijevic, who departed Nairobi for his native Serbia at about the same time a smiling Mbungu was scribbling his signature on the contract.

“I can say I’m blessed and excited because I can see we have a quality group of players to work with. I saw that during my first training session,” said Mbungo.

TEAM CONFIDENCE

“But we are lacking in confidence, any team will lose confidence when you are beaten 4-1, or when you lose three matches in a row. We will first have to restore that confidence and then work to get positive results, that’s my target,” the new coach said during when he was unveiled in the presence of club secretary-general Oscar Igaida and the CEO Victor Bwibo.

On his part, Igaida expressed confidence that Mbungo will deliver for the club.

“His (Mbungo’s) appointment was a unanimous decision by the club’s decision-making team. We have had his resume for some time. He also is a disciplinarian and proven winner, which is what some of our players need,” Igaida said.

Mbungo has vast coaching experience from his home country including a six-month stint with the national team.

He won two domestic cup titles while in charge of AS Kigali and Kiyovu Sports, and is also credited with nurturing Gor Mahia forwards Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustafa, alongside Sofapaka defender Soter Kayumba.

The new coach is expected to take charge of Wednesday’s league match against Mount Kenya United in Machakos.