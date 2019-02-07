Leopards set to appoint Boniface Ambani as assistant coach





AFC Leopards are set to promote Boniface Ambani to the first team’s technical bench ahead of Saturday’s Mashemeji derby.

Ambani has been serving as the youth team coach for the past two years and word has it he will be drafted in on a temporary basis to assist newly unveiled coach Casa Mbungo.

“We have been forced to reorganize the technical bench following the departure of coach Marko (Vasilijevic). Ambani is an insider and understands this team and its culture. He is also a winner. We believe he is the ideal man to help the coach settle,” a source told Nairobi News.

TECHNICAL BENCH

Tom Juma and Lawrence Webo, who serve as the team manager and goalkeeping coach respectively, are the other members of the team’s technical bench.

Ambani’s imminent arrival at Leopards dugout could prove timely considering the club’s poor form this season.

Leopards are currently placed 15th on the 18-team league standings, after winning two of the team’s eleven league matches.

The club last league game on Wednesday, which also was Mbungo’s debut, ended in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mount Kenya United in Machakos.