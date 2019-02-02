Nairobi News

Legendary musician Ayub Ogada passes on

By Hilary Kimuyu Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan singer and songwriter Job Seda popularly known as Ayub Ogada has died. He was 63 years old.

Ayub’s music is unique for its natural feel, including the chirping of birds, sounds of animals and the voices of children playing in the background.

His most famous song Koth Biro (Dholuo for the rain is coming) was played at the Rio 2016 Olympics as Kenya’s athletics legend Kipchoge Keino received the Olympic Laurel award.

It has also featured in Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Constant Gardener’, NBC’s ‘The Philanthropist’ and a Guinness advertising campaign throughout Africa.

Ayub Ogada’s mother Ruth Ouko (left), the musician’s widow Yvonne Mwaniki (centre) and her five children.

Other than travelling the world to play music, Ayub has also appeared in several motion pictures, including ‘Out of Africa’ and ‘The Kitchen Toto’.

Last year, when Kanye West released his album Ye, on the credits he revealed that its second track, “Yikes,” contains the use of lyrics and composition from Kenyan artists Ayub Ogada and James Mbarack Achieng.

Ogada and Achieng were part of the 1970s Nairobi group Black Savage. Their vocal parts and melodies from the 1976 track “Koth biro“are sampled in Kanye West’s “Yikes.

Kenyans took to social media to send their condolence messages to his family, friends.

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

