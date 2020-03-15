Learning suspended in all institutions as two more people test positive for coronavirus

Learning has been suspended in all learning institutions across the country with immediate effect as a step towards containing the fast spreading Coronavirus.

This has been announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta as he announced that two more people have tested positive for the new virus after coming into contact with the first patient who arrived on March 5 from US via London.

The president has directed that learning in all Primary and Secondary schools be suspended indefinitely from Monday March 16.

“For those in boarding school the school administration is to ensure that students are home by Wednesday, March 18, 2020, while university and tertiary institutions are to close by Friday, March 20, 2020,” Uhuru directed.

In a live media briefing from Harambee House, the head of state announced that the two new patients of the virus have been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital where the government had established an isolation centre.

The president said the two are among the 27 people who were taken into isolation on Saturday after coming into contact with the patient who was reported as the first patient to contract the Covid-19.

The two were identified after the government tested all the 27 individuals at the National Influenza Center.

“The medical teams are closely monitoring the patients and have been reported to be in stable condition and responding well to treatment,” Kenyatta said.

The government has suspended travels for all persons coming into the country from all countries affected by the virus and will only allow in Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid residency permits but they will be required to self-quarantine or take themselves to the designated quarantine facilities.

The directive by the president will take effect within 48 hours to cater for passengers en route to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and it will rmain in force for the next 30 days.

Further, Kenyatta has ordered all persons who arrived in the country in the last 14 days to self-quarantine.

Similarly, government officer, businesses and companies have been asked to allow employees to work from home with the exception of employees offering essential services as one of the steps to tame the coronavirus spread.

Kenyans have further been advised against congregating in places like churches and social gatherings like weddings.