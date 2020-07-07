Learners to remains at home until 2021 as govt shelves plans to reopen schools

The Ministry of Education has announced that primary and secondary schools will be reopened in 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha made the announcement on Tuesday saying due to the ever increasing number of Covid-19 infections schools cannot be opened at the moment.

“Based on this disturbing trend, stakeholders have shelved an initial proposal to reopen basic education learning institutions in September for Standard Eight and Form Four candidate classes,” Magoha said on Tuesday.

“Faced with this uncertain environment, the stakeholders have resolved to reopen all basic education learning institutions in January 2021. This is based on the assumption that the infection curve will have flattened by December, 2020,” Magoha further said.

Prof Magoha’s announcement comes just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the Ministry of Education and the concerned stakeholders to announce the date of resumption of the 2020 academic year for basic and tertiary education.

The president have given the ministry until today (Tuesday) notify Kenyans on the resumption of the 2020 schools calendar.

All learners from grade one to four, standard five to seven and form one to three 2020, will remain in the current classes in 2021.

