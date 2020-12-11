Join our Telegram Channel
Leaders, others send condolences after Senator Kabaka’s death

By Sylvania Ambani December 11th, 2020 2 min read

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of Machakos senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka at Nairobi Hospital on Friday.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua led in sending condolence messages to the family of the late Kabaka who had been admitted in ICU.

Dr Mutua remembered Mr Kabaka as an astute leader who was dedicated to the improvement of the welfare of his people.

According to the Machakos governor, the deceased politician passed on as a result of a stroke caused by a blood clot.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while,” tweeted Dr Mutua.

Mutua said the late Kabaka served in his county government before delving into politics in 2017.

“Senator Kabaka was an astute lawyer and legislator. Before he became Senator he had for a time served as my Government’s legal counsel. He was a lively man with strong dedication for the improvement of the welfare of the people of Machakos and Kenya. This is a big blow to us.

“At this time of sadness and loss, let us remember his family and keep them in our prayers. Senator Kabaka – Lawyer, Teacher, Husband, Father, Leader and Trail Blazer: He will be greatly missed. May the Lord give comfort and strength to his loved ones. Rest in Peace.”

Senator Kabaka was rushed to hospital on Friday after falling ill while in an apartment in Kilimani with his friend Esther Muli Nthenya, a teacher.

Some of those who paid tribute to the deceased include political leaders and other Kenyans from all walks of life. Here are some of the messages:

