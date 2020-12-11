Leaders, others send condolences after Senator Kabaka’s death





Condolences have been pouring in following the death of Machakos senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka at Nairobi Hospital on Friday.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua led in sending condolence messages to the family of the late Kabaka who had been admitted in ICU.

Dr Mutua remembered Mr Kabaka as an astute leader who was dedicated to the improvement of the welfare of his people.

According to the Machakos governor, the deceased politician passed on as a result of a stroke caused by a blood clot.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while,” tweeted Dr Mutua.

Mutua said the late Kabaka served in his county government before delving into politics in 2017.

“Senator Kabaka was an astute lawyer and legislator. Before he became Senator he had for a time served as my Government’s legal counsel. He was a lively man with strong dedication for the improvement of the welfare of the people of Machakos and Kenya. This is a big blow to us.

“At this time of sadness and loss, let us remember his family and keep them in our prayers. Senator Kabaka – Lawyer, Teacher, Husband, Father, Leader and Trail Blazer: He will be greatly missed. May the Lord give comfort and strength to his loved ones. Rest in Peace.”

Senator Kabaka was rushed to hospital on Friday after falling ill while in an apartment in Kilimani with his friend Esther Muli Nthenya, a teacher.

Some of those who paid tribute to the deceased include political leaders and other Kenyans from all walks of life. Here are some of the messages:

My sincere condolences go his family, friends, the Senate and the people of Machakos. The people of Machakos and Kenya at large have truly lost a brilliant son and a devout public servant. May the Almighty God bless and rest his soul in eternal peace. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 11, 2020

My sincere condolences go his family, friends, the Senate and the people of Machakos. The people of Machakos and Kenya at large have truly lost a brilliant son and a devout public servant. May the Almighty God bless and rest his soul in eternal peace. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 11, 2020

Today I Lost a friend, a colleague and a great leader. #teamkenya I am So Sad! This is so fucking upsetting! God Why now ? To the family please be strong Kabaka was family to 68 of us in the Senate! We miss him dearly! R.I.P comrade! pic.twitter.com/V5GetXziOc — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) December 11, 2020

It is with great sorrow that I have learnt of the untimely death of Machakos Senator Hon Bonface Kabaka. He was a selfless & transformative leader committed towards improving the livelihoods of his people. May God comfort his family and friends during this trying moment. pic.twitter.com/GYq33f6tsx — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) December 11, 2020

Sincere condolences to the entire family and the Machakos county end entire Senate fraternity — Gilbert Wachira (@GilbertWachir10) December 11, 2020

So saddened by the death of Distinguished Senator Kabaka of machakos. Condolences to his family & machakos people. RIP — Hon. Emmanuel Wangwe (@e_Wangwe) December 11, 2020