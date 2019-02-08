Lawyers sue City Hall over car-free days in city centre





Lawyers want a directive on car-free days in Nairobi suspended even after the biometric registration of traders is completed.

In a case filed at the High Court on Thursday, the Law Society of Kenya sued the Transport ministry, the Nairobi County government and the Attorney-General.

The LSK argued that the decision was taken before viable alternatives to public transport were put in place, noting that the much hyped bus rapid transit system is far from being adopted.

In case documents, they argued that because the central business district is home to private and government offices, learning institutions, and hospitals, making the accessibility of these places difficult would result in a violation of the freedom of movement.

The society also argued that businesses that have paid premium fees to operate in the CBD will suffer losses since they will be unable to operate smoothly.

“In seeking to implement the car-free days directive, the sued parties failed to make viable alternatives to ensure the rights and livelihoods of persons who are bound to be affected are not infringed or disrupted,” said lawyer Eddie Omondi, for the lawyers.