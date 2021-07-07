Lawyer Ombeta urges Police to beg ‘rogue’ officer to surrender





Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to give the alleged rogue officer, Corporal Caroline Kangogo, time to surrender.

Kangongo is reported to be on a killing spree after allegedly killing a colleague in Nakuru, before reportedly killing another man in Juja, Kiambu County.

And Ombeta, a renowned lawyer, also urged the DCI to assure the suspect of fair treatment once she surrenders.

“Uncork’ your weapons and bloodthirsty attitude so that we avoid extrajudicial killings. She definitely will have a story. Ask the public to avoid mob justice if spotted,” Ombeta said.

He spoke as Police intensified the hunt for Kangongo with the net widening to Nakuru and Kiambu counties.

On Tuesday evening, DCI put all on notice of a “female police officer who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree.”

DCI added that Kangogo was armed and dangerous.

We are cautioning members of the public, especially men, to be on the lookout for the rogue officer who is luring men to her trap before executing them in cold blood. Let nobody trust her since she is armed and dangerous,” DCI Tweeted.

Detectives are looking for a female Police Officer who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree. Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the suspect behind the killing of Police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru, has shot dead yet another man in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/ACNO6xRD7S — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 6, 2021

Until his demise, Ndwiga was running Superb Security Group in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Officers living at the Kasarani Police Line in Nakuru said they did not hear of the shooting at the car park, which is a few metres from their houses.

At the hotel where Ndwiga’s body was found, no one heard gunshots.

Just like Ndwiga’s, one empty cartridge was recovered at the scene in Nakuru.