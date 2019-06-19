Lawyer Assa Nyakundi arrested by detectives

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, April 25, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi has been arrested by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Nyakundi, who is out on bond in case involving the murder of his son, was arrested as he walked out of his office in Kileleshwa.

Mr Nyakundi is being represented by senior lawyer Mr John Khaminwa.

Detectives told Nairobi News that the arrest is linked to the ongoing case against him.

“This is in line with the ongoing case, his file will be reviewed and the charges tabled as murder and not manslaughter,” the detective said.

His arrest came just hours after Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli excused herself from hearing the case against the lawyer citing conflict of interest as they were once classmates.

