Lawrence Warunge now found fit to stand murder trial

Detectives escort Lawrence Njoroge Warunge (centre) out of the Kiambu Law Courts on January 11, 2021, after police were allowed to detain him and girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni, for 14 days for further investigations into the murder of his family members and a farmhand. Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Lawrence Warunge, the 22-year-old university student who admitted to killing his five family members in January, is expected in court Wednesday to answer to murder charges.

This comes after a psychiatric report from Mathari hospital concluded that Warunge is mentally fit to stand trial.

When he was arrested, Warunge told homicide detectives he was inspired by the tv series ‘Killing Eve’ to murder his father, mother, 12-year-old brother, cousin and a farm hand at their Kiambu family home.

The university student had been declared unfit to stand trial by the Kiambu court in late January, with his plea-taking halted after an initial mental assessment at Mathari hospital.

The prosecution told the court then that Warunge was on mental illness medication.

According to the police report, he first killed James Kinyanjui, a help who lived just a few meters away from the main house before descending on his mother, Anne Wanjiku who was in the kitchen and his brother, who had responded to her distress call.

The student then attacked his father, Nicholas Warunge, who had fled from the suspect by jumping from the balcony then finished with his cousin, who was hiding under the bed.

According to chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, who examined the five bodies, all the victims died due to multiple injuries caused by blunt objects.

Warunge fled the scene of crime and was later arrested at Wangige by DCI officers together with his girlfriend three days later.

His girlfriend Sarah Muthoni, who was also a suspect, was released in January under Section 87 (a), and turned into a state witness in the case.