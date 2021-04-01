Join our Telegram Channel
Lawmaker asks Uhuru to lift ban on sports

By Derrick Bacha April 1st, 2021 1 min read

Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany has called for the resumption of sports activities in the country.

He spoke in Parliament on Tuesday, explaining that the move to suspend sports in the country will affect the athletes.

“We would like the Ministry to reopen those sports without much physical contact like our athletes who train, golfers and even footballers. Football is going on in the UK even though they have a massive lockdown,” he argued.

“The lockdown regulation was that we stop all sporting activities. We have been told that a healthy person, a person who exercises is more likely to build a better immunity to fight covid.” Soy MP added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has also urged the government to open up  sports activities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week announced the suspension of sports in a move he said was aimed at taming the rising Covid-19 cases.

But the announcement has also left thousands of stakeholders including athletes, coaches and referees jobless.

