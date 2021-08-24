Lawmaker asks Police to investigate grenade attack that almost killed him





Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan has asked authorities to reopen investigations into an incident where he almost lost his life in a grenade attack in Nairobi.

The incident on December 6, 2012, at Al-Hidaya community centre, in Eastleigh, a Nairobi suburb left the legislator nursing serious injuries and in need of treatment for about a year.

He was also consigned to a wheelchair for about six months.

“I take the claims very seriously and that is why I am here to ask the police to work on these claims. I came to report and asked police to reopen the case because now we have someone who says he knows who was behind the attack,” said Hassan,

But no one has ever been arrested over the incident which also left eight people dead.

Hassan’s comments come a day after controversial former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko suggested, via Twitter, that he had more information on the incident.

Hassan adds that the attack, which he described as horrific, left him crippled and plunged into a protracted period of “darkness and despair.”