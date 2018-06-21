Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello. PHOTO | FILE

The late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello who died on Monday after long battle with cancer leaves behind 25 children and two wives.

Senator Okello, a former Ramogi FM and KBC radio presenter popularly known as BOO among his radio fans, had four wives, two of whom are deceased.

In an obituary on a local newspaper, the late senator is described as a true son, friend, a media guru and a leader. It adds that he had 25 known children and many others.

In March 2018, the late senator vowed to take legal action against social media users who ‘killed’. He handed the matter to police for investigations and possible prosecution, wondering why some people would “wish me death when I’m still as fit as a fiddle.”

He later explained that the claims of his death had caused discomfort and pain to his supporters, relatives and friends.

In the run-up to the ODM primaries, the journalist floored former Migori County Assembly Speaker Gordon Ogolla, former Knut deputy secretary-general Charles Katege, businessmen Eddy Oketch and Mr Solomon Hodo.