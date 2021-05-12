Late afro-fusion singer Achieng Abura’s son Prince is dead

The late Achieng Abura and her son Prince Abura in a past photo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Prince Abura, the son of the late afro-fusion musician Achieng Abura, is dead.

Prince Abura’s death was made public by his guardian and family friend Hellen Akoth Mtawali.

“Today I announce with a humble heart the passing on to glory of Prince Abura in his sleep,” announced Mtawali.

Prince had been battling sickle-cell anaemia since childhood and had been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2011.

Mtawali further stated that the late Prince, a student at Riara University, was set to graduate in September.

“I just want to thank all who supported this worthy cause. He was to graduate from Riara University in September,” she added.

A funds drive has already been planned to offset his medical expenses as he was diagnosed with the illness at a tender age.

Prior to her death, Achieng had disclosed to the public about her son’s battle with sickle-cell anaemia.

She had started a funds drive as he needed to be flown to the United Kingdom for advanced treatment.

Achieng, who had served as the principal of the now-defunct Tusker Project Fame in 2008, died in 2016 at the Kenyatta National Hospital.