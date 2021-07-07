Langata watchman admits to attempting to steal food from employer’s house

Boniface Ngare at the Kibera Law courts where he was charged with attempting to steal food in his employer's kitchen. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A security guard who gained entry into a residential house he was guarding in search of food is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of entering a dwelling house with intention of stealing.

Boniface Ngare admitted entering Daniel Kamau’s house in Langata, Nairobi, before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro and told the magistrate that he was starving and went into the house in search of anything he could eat amid hunger pangs.

He committed the offence on July 1 where he was found inside the house by a house help.

He was in a room where Kamau stores beer and other beverages and could not find anything to eat before the house help called her employer to inform him of Ngare’s intrusion.

Ngare’s supervisors were called in and interrogated him and he confessed that he had earlier entered the house in search of food but only took one beer.

He also admitted allowing strangers to pass through the premises in exchange for food.

Members of the public in the court were angered after hearing that Ngare was in court for entering into a home he was guarding in search of food.

Maroro ordered Ngare’s social inquiry report be tabled before her on July 14 before sentencing the guard.