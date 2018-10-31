Christmas comes early for Lang’ata hawker during Uhuru visit – VIDEO

It couldn't be established how much the hawker got paid for the bananas but he clearly got more than he had expected from his day's sales.





Lady luck smiled on a banana hawker along Langata Road on Wednesday morning after President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped his motorcade to buy some bananas.

The President was on his way to an impromptu visit to Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Langata, Nairobi, ahead of day of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

The surprised hawker also had a chance to shake hands with the Head of State as he handed him the bananas.

President Kenyatta responded by saying that the bananas were going to be for his breakfast.

“Asante sana, asante, hii ni ya breakfast,” said the president as he handed over the bananas to one of aides and ordered him to pay the man.

DAY’S SALES

The president then beckons the man who draws closer to the presidential motorcade to receive his payment.

It couldn’t be established how much the hawker got paid for the bananas but judging from the way a crowd mobbed immediately him it appears he got more than he had expected from his day’s sales.