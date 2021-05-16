Lands Ministry halts e-Citizen payments





The Ministry of Lands and Physical planning has discontinued land rent payments on the e-citizen platform as it switches to the new land platform.

In a notice published in the Sunday Nation, the Ministry announced it was moving the payment of land rents to the newly launched National Land Information Management System (NLIMS), also known as Ardhisasa.

“Payments on e-citizen are therefore discontinued with immediate effect and any further payments made on this platform will be ineligible for processing,” Lands Cabinet Secretary (CS) Farida Karoney said.

The CS further noted several transactions had not been completed by April 27, 2021, when the new platform was launched as such, she urged members of the public to finalize their transactions.

“For purposes of a smooth transition, we have provided new timelines within which these pending transactions are to be finalized,” she added.

Additionally, all landowners with pending land transactions (within Nairobi County) which have been paid for and are awaiting survey details (deed plans), were urged to submit the survey details to the Director of Land administration, Ardhi House, Nairobi for completion within 14 days from Monday, May 17, 2021.

The system which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta late last month is operational in Nairobi but will be expanded countrywide.

“The system will resolve the land problem as it will provide an updated, verified database of easily available land records. The system will ensure investors and those dealing with land are not confronted with warning signs such as ‘Plot not for sale’, ‘danger’ and ‘Trespassers’ will be prosecuted,” President Kenyatta explained during the launch.

Under the new system, a Kenyan can search for land transactions, transfers, and registrations in the comfort of her or his home.