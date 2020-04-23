Landlord removes door, iron sheets from house over unpaid rent

A family at Ichuga Estate in Nanyuki town is living in fear after their landlord tore off the roof of their one-roomed house.

Jane Wamucii, a mother of three, told Nairobi News on Thursday that her landlord had resolved to evict her from the house without granting her an eviction notice as required.

The 39-year-old woman said she was shocked when the landlord removed the door and some iron sheets on Wednesday.

“I have lived in this house for close to two years now and I have never had any difference with my landlord. My children were at home when the owner came and removed the iron sheets and door. I came and found that it was true,” Ms Wamucii said.

“It is raining heavily and I fear that my children could contract diseases. Well, I have been trying to reach out to him but in vain. The landlord and other individuals stormed the house and took away my foodstuff and other household items. We have been sleeping on the floor and we can’t bear the cold.”

Ms Wamucii said she owns a bar but closed it so as to adhere to the regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Health to combat coronavirus pandemic. She adds that she has been unable to cater for her family as a result.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged landlords countrywide to reduce monthly rent for their tenants following the financial crisis that has been occasioned by Covid-19 disease.

“Those property owners who have reduced or agreed to work terms for the monthly rent in order to provide roofs over the heads of vulnerable brothers and sisters and in this regard, I wish to urge all others to emulate this great example and not put our people in even more vulnerable situations as we face this current pandemic,” Mr Kenyatta said.