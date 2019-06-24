Lamu Senator back on his feet after nightclub attack

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, who has been recovering from a recent assault by unknown attackers at a nightclub in Nairobi, says he’s now back on his feet.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday, the senator informed his followers that he has fully recovered from the attack.

“Am Back to my Feet Again… it’s Another Monday and Another Day that one should be Greatful To… To All my Enemies I Love you All, to my Friends and Family thanks for Standing with me,” he wrote in the post.

NIGHTCLUB FIGHT

The Senator suffered serious injuries three weeks ago after he was brutally attacked in a nightclub while in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Sonko.

During the night of the allegedly attack, the Senator claims that he was heading out of the building with Sonko’s daughter when she asked to visit the washrooms.

CLOBBERED

It was then that a gang, which was armed with blunt objects, allegedly pounced on the senator and clobbered him senseless.

Saumu later narrated a similar narrative to the police at Kasarani Police Station.

A security guard, David Kombo has since appeared in court to answer to charges of assaulting the senator and Saumu at Mephis Lounge within Kasarani division, Nairobi. He denied the charge and was freed on cash bail of Sh30,000.