Lady Gaga denounces her 2013 collabo with disgraced R Kelly





Pop star Lady Gaga has apologised for her past collaboration with embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, who is facing multiple counts of sexual misconduct following the release of the docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

The singer on Thursday shared a lengthy note on Twitter to say sorry for her poor judgment when she was young in working with Kelly on the 2013 song Do What U Want (With My Body).

Lady Gaga has further said she plans to remove the 2013 collabo from streaming services.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she tweeted.

“The song is called Do What U Want (With My Body), I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” she further wrote.

PEDOPHILIA

The recently released Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia against Kelly, which the besieged artiste has however strongly denied.

On Tuesday Georgia State said that they had opened investigations where an attorney for the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the documentary, said the Fulton County District Attorney is conducting an investigation into Kelly.