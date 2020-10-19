Lady cop who chopped off lawyer’s hand to face murder charge





A police officer who is in custody for chopping off a lawyer’s hand during a scuffle at Wote Town in Makueni County two weeks ago will now face a murder charge, Makueni County Police Commander Mr Joseph Ole Napeiyan has said.

Constable Nancy Njeri of Makueni Police Station attacked the lawyer using a panga when she visited his rented house.

The lawyer, Mr Onesmus Masaku, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Mr Napeiyan said Monday he had initiated the process of dismissing the police constable from service at Makueni Police Station ahead of her arraignment.

“Investigation into this matter is complete. We shall upgrade the charge from grievous harm to murder charge when she will be arraigned in court. I have sanctioned her immediate suspension that will see her lose her salary and everything else,” Mr Napeiyan said.

The two are believed to have been estranged lovers so investigators will be seeking to establish if the police officer was on a revenge mission.