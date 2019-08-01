Laboso’s family shares fond lifetime memories of the late governor

The family of the late Joyce Laboso has eulogized the deceased Bomet governor as a wonderful, truthful and humble wife and mother.

Her husband, Dr Edwin Abonyo, and their three children, shared fond memories of the wonderful times they shared during Laboso’s lifetime.

“She had no boundaries and that is why our marriage was not a surprise to her family and friends,” Dr Abonyo said during Laboso’s Memorial Service on Thursday at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Dr Abonyo also disclosed that they first learnt that the deceased governor had Cancer in 1991, but she survived the first phase of the ailment.

PILLAR OF STRENGTH

“I was scared when I learnt about her sickness. I went straight to my mother and told her, ‘Mum, Joyce is dying’ and my mother responded ‘God will see you through’. I really didn’t believe my mother,” said Abonyo.

According to her husband, Dr Laboso kept her illness private, even from her immediate family members, because she did not want people to worry about her.

“Our children only learnt about their mother’s sickness when there were about 17 and 20 years old,” the bereaved husband said.

To her children, Laboso was the pillar of strength and they shared the agony they suffered during their mother’s final days.

LAST WORDS

“Her last words to us was ‘I love you and will miss you all so much’,” said one of her children.

Laboso, 58, succumbed to cancer on Monday July 29, 2019 at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she had been admitted.

Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Fort Ternan, Koru, Kisumu County.

Dr Laboso leaves behind a husband and three children – all sons.