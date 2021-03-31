KWS steps up Covid-19 fight

Kenya Wildlife Services officers prepare to load on of the three stray elephants into a specially designed truck for translocation to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. PHOTO | COURTESY OF KWS

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has closed all picnic sites in parks, game reserves, and sanctuaries within the five “disease infected” counties.

A communication by the wildlife agency confirmed the move and explained it as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“KWS has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in National Parks and Reserve in line with the 15th Presidential address on Coronavirus pandemic. Parks, reserves, and sanctuaries that fall in these counties will close all picnic sites and other sites where visitors have a tendency to congregate,” read part the communication.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his address to the country last Friday, classified Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nakuru as disease-infected areas.

The parks, reserves, and sanctuaries will, however, remain open to members of the public from 6am, with an adjusted closing time of 5pm with strict observance of Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

The new move will, nevertheless, not affect parks, reserves, and sanctuaries in all the other 42 remaining counties, which will remain open but with strict adherence to set Covid-19 protocols.

“Visitors are reminded that it’s mandatory to wear masks, keep social distance, and wash hands with soap and running water, or using a sanitizer at all our facilities,” said KWS.

According to the Health ministry, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajaido counties continue to have the highest attack rates of Covid-19 compared to the rest of the country.