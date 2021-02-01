KWS Ranger charged with assaulting wife





A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger who allegedly roughed up his ex-wife and customers he accused of seducing her has denied assault charges and issuing death threats.

Francis Macharia is accused of assaulting Rahab Wairimu at her cereal shop in Mwiki shopping centre, Kasarani sub county in Nairobi. He also reportedly threatened to shoot and kill her.

He faces separate charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace on January 27.

In the count of creating disturbance, Macharia is accused of violently chasing male customers from Wairimu’s shop accusing them of having affairs with his wife.

He had been arrested and freed for the offence of creating disturbance but returned to Wairimu’s shop and allegedly threatened to find a gun and shoot her.

The suspect disappeared after members of the public intervened and rescued Wairimu.

He denied all the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

Through a lawyer, Wairimu pleaded with the court to restrain Macharia from visiting her residence or contacting her.

Kithinji freed Macharia on a Sh100,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be heard from June 29.