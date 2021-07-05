Kutuny: Uhuru is not ‘finished’ yet

Cherangany lawmaker Joshua Kutuny insists Uhuru Kenyatta is not ‘finished’ yet as a politician.

Speaking in Kiambaa constituency, in Kiambu County at the weekend, the vocal Kutuny also warned the Head of State’s political rivals there is a huge surprise lined up for them ahead of the 2022 general elections.

But the two-term lawmaker did not substantiate.

“Uhuru is not a coward. When the time comes for him to act and take his political opponents head-on, people will get to know why a donkey doesn’t have horns.”

Kutuny also indicated that President Kenyatta had let his political opponents tour the country and hold rallies because he believes in democracy.

“He is a democratic president, he has asked people in Kiambaa to elect whom they want. But that doesn’t mean we should let him down.”

Kutuny’s sentiments come amid increased opinion that President Kenyatta, who is approaching his last year in office, is increasingly becoming a lame duck.

Those with this opinion have based it on his supposed diminishing political influence in his Central Kenya backyard, where MPs have been consistently confessing their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto while criticizing the President in public.

The DP has also publicly criticized the way the ruling Jubilee political outfit, in which President Kenyatta is a party-leader, is managed, while announcing he will soon quit and instead move to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Jubilee has also lost in a number of by-elections in areas perceived to be the party strong holds.