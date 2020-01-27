Kura apologises to motorists after newly-constructed road’s wall collapses

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has apologised to motorists after a section of the wall along the newly constructed Waiyaki Way-Red Hill Link Road collapsed early on Monday morning.

The wall collapsed with one of the lanes totally closed off by the debris near ABC Bypass, inconveniencing many motorists.

NO CASUALTIES

Although no casualties were reported from the incident, Kura has urged motorists to be cautious.

In a tweet, Kura explained that the wall collapsed due to water from a burst pipe on the Kabete Barracks side, but gave an the assurance that the repair of the affected section will commence immediately.

A section of the collapsed wall on the newly constructed Waiyaki Way-Red Hill Link Road. PHOTO | COURTESY“The water undermined the wall cladding leading to the collapse. Our contractor is on site clearing the debris on the main carriage way and immediately start repairing the affected section. We apologize for the inconvenienced caused,” Kura tweeted.

ROADWORKS

The 5km dual road was funded by the government at a cost of Sh3 billion and was expected to be completed by September 2018.

The works at the road included separated junctions on Kitisuru Road, Spring Valley Road, Kyuna road, Lower Kabete Road and Peponi Road.

The project has allowed motorists to navigate through Westlands and Parklands area all the way to get to Redhill from Waiyaki Way and vice versa with ease.

The roadworks commenced in early 2015 and has significantly cut travel time and distance between Ruaka, Kiambu, to Waiyaki Way in Westlands.