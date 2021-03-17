Kubali kuachika, magistrate tells man who smashed ex-girlfriend’s tv after break-up – VIDEO





A Makadara magistrate amused a court when he told a man who pleaded guilty to malicious damage charges for breaking his ex-girlfriend’s tv after she broke up with him to accept the rejection.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga told Fredrick Maingi “Ukiachwa kubali kuachika” amid laughter and amusement in the court.

Maingi pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage to property after admitting that he destroyed Caroline Wambui’s tv worth Sh20,000 and a home theatre worth Sh25,000.

He committed the offence at Mwiki in Kasarani sub county on March 7.

Maingi had claimed that Wambui was his wife but she refuted the allegation saying he was just a friend to her.

He told the court that he had visited Wambui’s parents and he had also taken her to his, after the magistrate sought to know whether the marriage was solemnised.

But she maintained that they separated and are just friends.

The magistrate directed the two to agree on how Maingi will pay for the damages.

Maingi pleaded to be given a month to pay which Wambui agreed to.

Nyaga had intended to release him on a Sh20,000 cash bail but he claimed he had only Sh4,000, so he was ordered to give the cash to Wambui and sign a Sh10,000 personal bond.

The case will be mentioned on April 8 to review Maingi’s progress in paying back Wambui.